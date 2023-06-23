RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Sheriff's Department continues to actively investigate the disappearance of Valerie Tindall, 17, who is described as a white female approximately 5' 6" tall weighing roughly 160 pounds.
She is believed to be in extreme danger, according to information provided by the RCSD on Thursday.
Tindall was last seen at approximately noon on Wednesday, June 7. She was last known to be operating a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate number ZYK833.
When she left her residence she was wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals.
"We are asking for the public's assistance in attempting to locate Valerie and her vehicle," a DCSD news release states.
Property owners between Shelbyville and the Homer/Arlington areas that have deep creek beds, low level fields, ravines and properties off public roadways are asked to check to make sure Tindall's vehicle isn't out of site. Barns and other buildings are also possible locations to check.
Also, motorists traveling in the area mentioned are asked to keep an eye out for the missing vehicle, especially for signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway and coming to a stop somewhere not easily seen.
Anyone with information about Tindall's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff's Department at 765-932-2931 or the law enforcement agency serving your area.
It should be noted the photo accompanying this story does not show Tindall wearing glasses; it is believed she was doing so at the time she disappeared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.