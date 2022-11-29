RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Community Foundation is searching for its next executive director.
According to a news release provided by the RCCF, building on recent growth and leadership will be key to achieving success and future goals.
"The board of directors is focused on choosing the right person to serve both the Foundation and the Rush County community," the release states.
The role of executive director connects donors’ charitable giving to their dreams for the community’s future. The executive director must be successful at building and maintaining relationships.
Community leadership is a growing responsibility for community foundations across the state.
The ideal candidate should be a strong advocate for Rush County or the community where they currently live. Familiarity with small rural communities is a plus. The applicant should have experience running the day-to-day operations of a nonprofit organization, small business, or department.
Do you know someone that would be a good fit? The ideal candidate may already be a Rush County resident. Or it may be someone looking to return. Visit rushcountyfoundation.org/ed-position for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.