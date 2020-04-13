NORTH VERNON – The Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a joint investigation into the disappearance of a North Vernon man.
The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office was initially contacted by the family of Brian K. Kirby, 52, North Vernon, on March 28 after Kirby failed to return home. He was last known to have been seen at a residence on Primshire Court in Country Squire Lakes, North Vernon, in the evening hours of March 27.
Kirby is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Kirby was believed to have been wearing a gray sweatshirt with Tennessee printed white letters and blue jeans on the night he disappeared.
Shortly after his disappearance, the Indiana State Police began assisting the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. The Indiana State Police has provided detectives and crime scene investigators to assist Jennings County Sheriff’s detectives. The Indiana State Police Aviation Section and SCUBA Team was also utilized in the search for Kirby.
Investigators have collected evidence in the investigation, but the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.
No arrests have been made in the disappearance at this time.
Anyone with information about the disappearance is urged to contact the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812) 689-5000 or the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at (812)346-4911.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers have also assisted in the investigation.
Information provided by ISP
