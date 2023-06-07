INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana State Fair is actively hiring seasonal employees to help put on the 166th Great Indiana State Fair, returning July 28 to August 20. This is your opportunity to be part of an amazing State Fair team!
The 14th annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion, 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis.
This year’s 166th Indiana State Fair is seeking hundreds of seasonal employees for positions related to parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles, information booths and education exhibits. Positions are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money, and others.
During the event, candidates seeking a seasonal position with the 2023 Indiana State Fair can complete an application and be interviewed onsite. Applicants are asked to bring a positive attitude and a copy of their resume if they have one. Knowledge about the Fair is not a prerequisite – only a willingness to help our guests.
If applicants are unable to attend the Job Fair, they may visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office in Fall Creek Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday beginning June 13.
For more information on the Job Fair or to download an application for seasonal employment, visit www.indianastatefair.com.
“Our seasonal employees help make the Indiana State Fair the best in the country,” said Mark Anderson, director of human resources, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “We have many opportunities to be a part of this incredible team producing the State’s largest event!”
