JENNINGS COUNTY - The Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist Westport Fire Department at 7735 E. CR 1220 N. in Jennings County Monday afternoon.
Decatur County Central Dispatch received a request from Jennings County Dispatch regarding a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
The area of the incident is Westport Fire Department's coverage area in northeastern Jennings County. Jennings County dispatched rescue crews from their county also.
The Letts Fire Department responded with a rescue truck equipped with grain rescue equipment, a 75-foot ladder truck, a utility and a paramedic ambulance.
Prior to arrival, requests were made for a vacuum truck to respond. A Greensburg wastewater truck answered the call for assistance.
When the first units arrived they found an individual whose identity has not been made known engulfed in grain up to his mouth. Only his face and top of his head was visible. Further complicating the rescue more, there was a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient.
Fire crews went immediately to work getting the grain rescue equipment into the bin and were able to install the "Great Wall Grain Tube" around the entrapped individual.
Grain was removed from around the individual and after an hour and 15 minutes the individual was placed in a harness and assisted out of the bin.
According to a release from the Letts Fire Department, this operation was the most complex rescue they have ever been involved with.
The release also states that this outcome would not have been possible without the assistance of the Jennings and Decatur County dispatch centers, Westport Fire Department, Campbell Township Fire Department, Spencer Township Fire Department, Jennings County Sheriff's Department, Rescue 20, Greensburg waste water vac' truck, and Justin Greathouse (grain vac'). Statfight medical helicopter was on standby at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.