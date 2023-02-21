BATESVILLE - St. Anthony Catholic Church is hosting their second annual Over 21 Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Schad Hall in Morris.
With a free-will offering at the door, all proceeds will benefit St. Anthony facility improvements.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and games including basket booth, split the pot and pull tabs as well as barbecue sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, pretzels and snacks available for purchase. Additionally, attendees can register at the door for a chance to win a $250 Langen Meats gift card.
Guests are encourage to bring their own adult beverages. CRB (Class Rock Band) and Tim Volz will entertain from from 8 to 11 p.m.
Dave Record is chairing the dance along with co-chair Shawn Glaub. Glaub said they've had a lot of help from parishioners with organizing the dance this year.
"I'm looking forward to good music," Glaud said. "CRB is very good and they're playing for free."
The public is encouraged to attend any time between 5 and 11 p.m.
