GREENSBURG – An estimated 100 students, school staff, community members, and pastors met at the flag pole Wednesday morning at South Decatur Elementary School to sing songs of praise and pray before their school day began.
Parental permission was required for participation in the voluntary event and prayers were led by local pastors and community members.
“See You at the Pole,” a national event, was observed at schools around the country.
South Decatur Elementary has been holding this event for many years and this year’s attracted the biggest crowd ever, according to local event organizer Deanna McCullough.
See You at the Pole is an annual gathering of thousands of Christian students at school flag poles, churches, and the Internet for the purposes of worship and prayer. SYATP went global in 2005, when students in 19 countries including countries as far away as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Hong Kong and Norway got involved.
Prayer in public schools was found to be unconstitutional over 50 years ago when landmark Supreme Court decisions were handed down regarding Engel vs. Vitale on June 25, 1962, and Abington School District vs. Schempp on June 17, 1963.
These decisions proclaimed school-sponsored prayer in public schools to be unconstitutional, but student-led prayer is allowed and protected by free speech rights.
According to Supreme Court records, school officials at South Floyd High School in Floyd County, Kentucky tried to deny students permission for the flag pole rally in 2006, but attorneys from the Rutherford Institute successfully argued that the rally was protected by free speech rights.
“It’s important that students, teachers and others know about their right to participate in See You at the Pole events, a right affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said John W. Whitehead, president of Rutherford Institute, a non-profit organization based in Charlottesville, Virginia dedicated to the defense of civil liberties and human rights. “The rallies are part of a long tradition of free and equal participation in expressive activities guaranteed by our Constitution.”
