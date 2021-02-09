GREENSBURG — Clarksburg Christian Church’s “Loyal Circle” ladies have gone “above and beyond the call” during the pandemic to make a positive impact on the community. Kicking charity into high gear, they’ve established a give and take food box on the grounds of their church.
Built by men at their church, the freestanding weather-resistant wooden box on the grounds of their church at 6708 N. CR 700 E. in Clarksburg provides free food to anyone who needs it, while it also accepts donations.
The Loyal Circle, a multigenerational group of women who love to serve, have taken up the task of making life easier for those most hard hit during the COVID-19 crisis. During the last year during the COVID-19 crisis, the group has made donations to a the Grundy Mission in the hills of West Virginia, have sent a flood of cards and handmade Christmas ornaments to local shut-ins, and came up with the idea of the food box in late November on 2020.
“This last year’s been a little different,” one of Loyal Circle’s younger members Casey Carmikle said. “We are a group of ladies, typically older, that do hand’s-on things to help others in some way.”
Carmikle said that she was invited to the “club” a short two years ago. “I pitch in when I can, but when I can’t, because of the kids or something going on in my life, I help them online when I can.”
Carmikle said their membership is indeed “loyal” to the mission of helping. Many have moved away but still like to participate in day trips, making phone calls or sending cards to help.
“Anything to reach out in some way, that’s what we’re about,” Carmikle said.
When asked how the food box idea started, Carmikle waxed philosophical for a moment.
“Sometimes, women get things in our head we can’t let go. And sometimes the men come along and make those things come true,” she laughed.
And so it was for the food box.
“The idea came in November,” Carmikle said. “At that time, our members decided it was not a good time to have a large church meal, because of COVID-19. So we put the word out and within probably less then two hours, a gentleman in the church agreed to build the box, have it weatherized and then, after the Church Board voted on it, install it.”
In a short time, the Circle started receiving messages of thanks. One such “thank you” came in the form of an anonymous letter that said ‘it’s good to have the food box that can help us get along ‘in a pinch.’”
“When you live out in the county, like many of us do, sometimes, because of the snow or maybe just because money’s short that week, it’s hard to make it through,” Carmikle said. “And so it’s all of our jobs to take care of each other during those times.”
The Clarksburg Christian Food Box is located on the grounds of the church. Placed in an “out-of-the-way” location to provide a bit of anonymity to those who might need to use the bounty therein, or make anonymous donations.
Clarksburg Christian Church can be reached at 812-527-2845, and Loyal Circle members may be reached through Carmikle at 812-592-5293.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.