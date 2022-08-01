GREENSBURG — Entries from the 2022 Decatur County 4H Open Class Art Show are on display until the end of August at Art on the Square Gallery on Washington Street on the historic Greensburg Historic Downtown Square.
Artists meriting attention in the the professional class were Nancy Derheimer and Nancy Jobst.
In grades 9-12, it was Malana Kramer. For grades 6-8, merits went to Maddie Brewsaugh and for grades 3-5, it was Halle Spillman.
First place winners were Professional, Margaret Parker; Adult, Jason McCulley; Grades 9-12, Carmen Nobbe; Grades 6-8, Joshua Chastain; and Grades 3-5, Daniel Chastain.
Second place went to Professional, Lindsay Padgett; Adult, Bridgitt Huneke; Grades 6-8, Chayteyonah Dollinger; and Grades 3-5, Tensley Brewsaugh.
Third place was awarded to Adult: Cathy Fogle; Honorable mentions went to Melissa Robbins; Jewell Johnson, Grade K-2; Audrey Readnour, Preschool; and Iris Ploeger, Knute Ploeger, Donovan Sherman, Natalie Sherman and Baylor Brewsaugh.
On display year-round are the works of classic Decatur County artists Margaret Couch-Parker, Judy Glore, Nancy and John Derheimer, Linda Bontrager, and Danny Bowers, as well as the estate of noted photographer Fred Craig.
Visit the Gallery at 114 E. Washington Street, across from the courthouse on the north side of the Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
