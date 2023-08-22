RUSHVILLE – The Riverside Park Amphitheater on Rushville’s south side hosted a near record-breaking crowd Saturday night that turned out to enjoy a free concert, a return to town by Friends of Fred food truck participants, and a family-friendly Kids Zone featuring an array of games and activities.
“If the crowd wasn’t as big as the one at the bicentennial concert featuring Eddie Montgomery, it was close,” community advocate and longtime Live by the Levee volunteer Brian Sheehan said. “It was a fun, beautiful evening!”
Montgomery, formerly of the county music duo Montgomery Gentry, drew a crowd estimated as high as 10,000 people when he appeared last summer with opening act Molly Hatchet in a show that capped off the community’s summer of bicentennial celebrations.
Lisa Isaacs noted on social media that she saw friends at the show she hasn’t seen in 20 years, and similar sentiments were shared by many people following Saturday’s event.
Opening act Pavey & Co., featuring Noah Pavey on lead vocals and guitar, did a fine job of kicking off an evening of great rock-and-roll music. Noah is the son of Joe and Tracy (Barnes) Pavey and his grandparents are from Rushville.
Turn The Page (Tribute to Bob Seger) was the evening’s headliner and from all accounts did an amazing job emulating the sounds of Detroit, Michigan-based Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. For more than a decade, Turn The Page has been on the road delivering Seger’s music to fans across the U.S.
Commonly known as a “roots rocker” who perfectly captures the “Midwestern sound,” Seger’s many hits include “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Mainstreet,” “Against the Wind” and “Shakedown,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 1987 film Beverly Hills Cop II and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His recording of “Old Time Rock and Roll” was named one of the Songs of the Century in 2001.
Two shows remain on this year’s schedule at Riverside Park.
Electric Avenue (The MTV Experience) will be featured the evening of Saturday, Sept. 2, and Pink Droyd – 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon will be featured the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16.
In addition to free concerts, Riverside Park offers free parking near the concert site and a free shuttle that runs from near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water Street to the seating area.
Beer and wine are available for purchase with valid I.D. Visitors may bring their own coolers, but may not bring their own alcohol; coolers may be searched at venue entrances.
Those attending will also want to bring a chair or blanket as the amphitheater does not provide seating.
