DILLSBORO - SEI Communications has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarship program to high school graduates in the communities they serve. SEI serves portions of six counties in Indiana: Jefferson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland.
The Directors, Management and Employees of SEI Communications are proud to sponsor this program and assist graduating high school seniors who wish to continue their education at an institution of higher learning.
SEI Communications appreciates their members and customers, and greatly appreciates the opportunity they have to help area high school seniors reach their educational goals.
This year, Southeastern Indiana Rural Telephone Cooperative and SEI Data has awarded eight $500 scholarships to students that will continue their education.
Scholarship recipients are:
Janalynn Hon – Christian Academy of Carrollton
Cole Knecht – Milan High School
Benjamin Miller – South Ripley High School
Katherine Mitchell – South Ripley High School
Isaiah Otto – South Dearborn High School
Jessika Thomas – South Ripley High School
Madelyn Tompkins – South Ripley High School
Daniel Winters – Madison Consolidated School
About SEI Communications
SEI Communications is a member-owned cooperative, providing fiber-optic internet and communication services to residents and businesses in rural southeastern Indiana since 1953.
For more information, visit www.seicommunications.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.