DILLSBORO - SEI Communications has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarship program to high school graduates in the communities they serve. SEI serves portions of six counties in Indiana: Jefferson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland.

The Directors, Management and Employees of SEI Communications are proud to sponsor this program and assist graduating high school seniors who wish to continue their education at an institution of higher learning.

SEI Communications appreciates their members and customers, and greatly appreciates the opportunity they have to help area high school seniors reach their educational goals.

This year, Southeastern Indiana Rural Telephone Cooperative and SEI Data has awarded eight $500 scholarships to students that will continue their education.

Scholarship recipients are:

Janalynn Hon – Christian Academy of Carrollton

Cole Knecht – Milan High School

Benjamin Miller – South Ripley High School

Katherine Mitchell – South Ripley High School

Isaiah Otto – South Dearborn High School

Jessika Thomas – South Ripley High School

Madelyn Tompkins – South Ripley High School

Daniel Winters – Madison Consolidated School

About SEI Communications

SEI Communications is a member-owned cooperative, providing fiber-optic internet and communication services to residents and businesses in rural southeastern Indiana since 1953.

For more information, visit www.seicommunications.com.

