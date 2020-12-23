Dillsboro - SEI Communications has announced that it will be offering $4,000 in scholarships to 2021 graduates in the area.
SEI Communications is excited to be able to help families in the communities they serve. They appreciate their members and customers, and greatly appreciate the opportunity they have to partner with them to help area high school seniors reach their education goals.
SEI Communications serves portions of six counties in Indiana – Jefferson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, and Switzerland. This year, they will award eight $500 scholarships from Southeastern Indiana Rural Telephone Cooperative and SEI Data to students who want to further their education.
To be eligible for selection, the 2021 high school graduate must reside with a parent or legal guardian who is a customer of SIRTC or SEI Data as of February 3, 2021. SIRTC scholarships are available to graduates residing with SIRTC customers and SEI Data scholarships are available to graduates residing with SEI Data customers. Only one application per student.
Applicants must be a 2021 graduating high school senior and have a six-semester minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent at the time of application. GPA must be verified in writing by the high school principal or guidance counselor.
Scholarship information and applications have been provided to area high school guidance counselors and can also be obtained at the SEI Communications office located at 14005 US 50 in Dillsboro or online at www.seicommunications.com.
Applications must be turned in no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.
- Information provided
