SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District (SEIRD) will host Household Hazardous Waste collection days this spring throughout its seven-county district.
The dates, times, and locations of these special collections are:
April 3: Franklin County (Brookville) 8 to 10:00 a.m.
April 3: Ripley County (Batesville) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 10: Jennings County (North Vernon) 8 to 10:00 a.m.
April 10: Scott County (Scottsburg) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 17: Switzerland County (East Enterprise) 8 to 10:00 a.m.
April 17: Ohio County (Rising Sun) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HHW collections are opportunities for district residents to safely and responsibly dispose of difficult items like cleaning chemicals, oil based paints and stains, pesticides and herbicides, acids, aerosols, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, flammables, and mercury.
All HHW must be in its original, labeled container. Unlabeled and mixed wastes cannot be accepted for safety reasons. Also not accepted are fuel tanks, window or plate glass, alkaline batteries, and latex paint.
Another round of HHW collection days will be held in August throughout the district. More information about those dates will be provided in the future.
HHW may also be dropped off year-round during normal business hours at the Jefferson County Recycle Center, 6556 N. Shun Pike Rd., Madison.
For addresses and hours for all SEIRD facilities visit www.seird.org, where you will also find more information about SEIRD activities and event. You may also call 812-574-4080.
Find SEIRD on Facebook by searching for the Southeastern Indiana Recycling District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.