STATEHOUSE – State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will be available to discuss Indiana's new laws and other topics following the Decatur County Fair Parade, Sunday, July 16, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1645 W. Park Road, Greensburg.
The Decatur County Fair takes place Thursday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 19.
Senator Leising will also be available to meet members of the general public from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 11225 County Park Road, Brookville.
The Franklin County Fair runs from Monday, July 17 through Saturday, July 22.
Senator Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
