STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January.
Taylor Black, from Dillsboro, attends South Dearborn High School.
James Boes, from Rising Sun, attends Rising Sun High School.
Brynee Driver, from Greensburg , attends Greensburg Community High School.
Lindsey Linville, from Osgood, attends Jac-Cen-Del High School.
Owen Matthew, from Lawrenceburg, attends East Central High School.
Elijah Turner, from Versailles, attends South Ripley School.
Olivia Waechter, from Greensburg, attends Greensburg Community High School.
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
