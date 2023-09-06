INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairwoman Anne Hathaway has officially called a caucus of eligible precinct committee members to fill the upcoming vacancy in the office of Indiana State Senator District 43. The seat is currently held by State Sen. Chip Perfect, whose resignation will be effective Sept. 26, 2023.
The caucus will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Dillsboro Civic Center, 9824 Central Ave., Dillsboro.
The winner will fill the remainder of the office’s 2023 to 2026 term.
Individuals interested in running in the caucus should contact the secretary of the Indiana Republican Party to ensure they file the proper forms prior to the deadline, which is 72 hours prior to the vote.
A live stream will be available for members of the public who wish to watch the caucus proceedings.
Perfect has represented Senate District 43 for nearly nine years.
The district includes Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, and Scott counties and portions of Jennings County.
For the past 42 years, he and his family have operated the popular skiing destination Perfect North Slopes, where he serves as President and CEO.
