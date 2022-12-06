STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 Senate Page Program, according to State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
“The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for students to participate in an interactive learning experience that supplements the civic education they receive in the classroom,” Leising said. “I look forward to meeting Senate District 42 students and helping them learn about their state government during the upcoming legislative session.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early April. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
