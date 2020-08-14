Senator Mike Braun stopped in Batesville on Tuesday as part of his yearly tour to visit all 92 counties in Indiana to listen to Hoosiers about his work for them in the Senate.
“I served on a school board for 10 years in my hometown, and I believe educating our kids is an essential business,” Senator Braun said. “I’d like to thank Batesville Community School Corporation and Superintendent Paul Ketcham for discussing their plan, with Senator Leising and me, to reopen to students and how important it is for kids to get back to school safely this fall.”
Senator Braun sat down with Superintendent Paul Ketcham and Senator Jean Leising to discuss BCSC’s plan to safely reopen to students and how important it is for kids to get back to school safely this fall.
“I just want to take a moment to thank Senator Braun for visiting Batesville, IN today and taking some time to speak with us about our reopening plan and how important it is for us locally to get our kids back to school safely,” BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said.
