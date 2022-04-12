GREENSBURG – U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-Indiana) made a stop by KOVA Fertilizer Tuesday morning to meet with a small group of constituents and get their feedback on various issues.
He also took a few minutes to speak with the Daily News, and one of the things he talked about was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Braun said the United States didn’t act quickly enough when it was apparent Russia had bad intentions.
“First of all, we drug our feet in terms of what we saw early,” he said. “This (the invasion) was being telegraphed in terms of satellite images of troops and equipment being moved to the border, and that was way back in September and October.”
Braun said the US, along with NATO and the European Union, should have made it clear at that time Russian aggression towards Ukraine would not be tolerated.
He also said the US projected weakness with respect to how we withdrew troops from Afghanistan and that helped embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and contributed to setting the stage for what is now taking place.
Braun also thinks Putin may have bitten off more than he can chew, and applauded Ukrainian efforts to resist the invasion and make it as difficult for the Russian military as they possibly can.
In addition, Braun thinks the U.S. should be doing more to provide assistance to the Ukrainian military.
“Why we’re not being more aggressive as far as giving them all the tools they need - while avoiding putting troops on the ground, I’m not for that - but we should give them everything they need to finish the job and win it,” he said. “That would teach the world a lesson that you can’t just come in and raid another country and create carnage, becoming war criminals in the process.”
