BATESVILLE – State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) is reaching out to District 42 to complete her 2022 Constituent Survey to improve representation of her constituents.
"As the 2022 legislative session nears, I encourage you to share your thoughts on issues impacting our state by taking my constituent survey," Senator Leising said. "Your input is important to me, and plays an important role in my decision-making when voting on legislation at the Statehouse. This survey contains questions on a variety of topics and space for comments where you can share any other thoughts with me. Please take the time to thoughtfully fill out this survey to help me better serve you and those in our community."
Senator Leising serves on the Agriculture Committee as a chairperson and as a ranking member on the Senate Natural Resources Committee in the State Senate. Additionally, she serves on the Utilities Committee, Commerce and Technology Committee, Education and Career Committee and the Health and Provider Services Committee.
Before her political career representing District 42, Senator Leising was a farm owner, a travel agent and a nurse.
District 42 includes Rush County, parts of Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Henry, Ripley and Shelby counties.
Visit the link below to confirm your district and complete the survey.
https://www.indianasenaterepublicans.com/2022-constituent-survey-leising
The deadline for survey completion is January 4, 2022.
