GREENSBURG - A local woman and a group of volunteers collect holiday cards, fill them out, and then send them to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities to deliver a little bit of holiday cheer.
Beginning in 2020, Allison Haley used Facebook to solicit friends and family for their help with the project, and the response was astounding. More than 1,400 cards came in from everywhere: former Greensburg residents, next door neighbors, and from places as far away as California and New York.
"I think that last year was just a really hard year for everyone, and the residents of those facilities were especially affected because they couldn't afford to risk having their families visit so they were locked down tighter than everyone else," Haley said.
Receiving so many cards, Haley had to share them with her coworkers to get them all filled out; her family and friends even helped. All gladly accepted the festive mission.
This year, Haley and friends are working at the same task and would love help.
Using her Facebook page, she has already received 1,000 cards.
"The response has been crazy, and local people are welcome to help," she said.
This year, cards will be sent to 19 assisted living facilities in Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties.
Cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 263, Greensburg, IN 47240, or dropped off at Greensburg businesses Square Deals, Picker's Paradise, Little Bit of This Little Bit of That, Frisch’s, and Denim and Honey.
More information is available at Facebook page "2021 Holiday Card Drive."
