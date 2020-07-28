Editor’s Note: Following this unique school year of 2020, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Student’s name: Conner Bower
High school attended: South Decatur High School
Valedictorian
Student’s age: 18
Parents names: Chris and Stephanie Bower
Students final GPA: 4.224
What was your reaction to learning you were your class valedictorian / salutatorian: I was definitely very excited to learn I was the valedictorian. It was funny because when Mr. J called me, I was in the middle of playing Pokémon on my DSi and I was afraid he would hear the music. Overall though, I was very blessed to receive the honor.
To what do you credit for your academic success: I credit my academic success to my parents who always pushed me to succeed in school. They were always very supportive and helped me achieve my academic goals.
Why do you think knowledge is important: I believe knowledge is important because it’s what helps you do what you want in the world. If you want to be successful, you must have knowledge so that you know how to become successful.
What was your favorite subject throughout high school and why: My favorite subject through school was any of the math classes I took. While I was growing up, I never liked math and throughout high school I always told myself that I did not like math. Now that I think back, math was my strongest subject and I enjoyed learning and applying the knowledge from my math courses.
Who was your favorite teacher and why: I actually have three favorite teachers. Mr. Black was my Spanish teacher for 3 1/2 years and I really enjoyed him because he was always trying new strategies to make learning fun while still making sure students grasped his concepts. My next favorite teacher was Mr. Sauley. I had him for one year for PE 1 and 2. I enjoyed him as a teacher because I would always chat with him about anything going on in life and he would also share life lessons with me. Finally, my third favorite teacher was Mr. Warren. He was my teacher for 2 years in Chemistry 1 and AP Chemistry. He always had the greatest attitude in the classroom and taught his subjects very well. He was also responsible for sharing many great lessons with me which I will take with me past high school.
What advice do you have for current and future students: High school is important whether you want to believe it or not. My parents always told me to take it seriously so I would be able to pursue the degree I wanted in college. If you don’t take it seriously, you could be stuck pursuing a career that you don’t feel passionate about.
What are your plans for the future: My plans are to attend the University of Cincinnati to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.
Anything else you would care to add: While high school should be taken seriously, you should also be sure to make memories. I stressed memories a lot in my speech because they are what you look back on. You only go through high school once, so be sure to make plenty of memories to reflect on, because “Memories don’t die.”
