Editor’s Note: Following this unique school year of 2020, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Student’s name: Eli Anderson
High school attended: Greensburg Community High School
Valedictorian
Student’s age: 18
Parents names: Michelle and Daniel Anderson
Students final GPA: 4.0
What was your reaction to learning you were your class valedictorian / salutatorian: I was really excited.
To what do you credit for your academic success: I credit my unwavering faith in God and the guidance He offers.
Why do you think knowledge is important: Knowledge is important because it helps us understand what we learn and how best to apply it in everyday life.
What was your favorite subject throughout high school and why: My favorite subject was Engineering. It was always hands-on, and it was interesting to see how concepts we learned in math and science classes were applied in the real world.
Who was your favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher was Mr. Holland. He was one of the first teachers to truly challenge me, and he helped me become a better writer.
What advice do you have for current and future students: My advice for current and future students would be to always keep your body and mind healthy by exercising regularly and getting plenty of sleep.
What are your plans for the future: I plan to attend the University of Cincinnati to study Mechanical Engineering.
