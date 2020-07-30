Editor’s Note: Following this unique school year of 2020, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Student’s name: Ellie Acra
High school attended: Greensburg Community High School
Valedictorian
Student’s age: 19
Parents names: Kirk and Meredith Acra
Students final GPA: 4.0
What was your reaction to learning you were your class valedictorian / salutatorian: I was glad to see all of my hard work pay off.
To what do you credit for your academic success: My parents, from a young age they pushed me to always do my best in academics.
What was your favorite subject throughout high school and why: My favorite subject was English. It has always been my favorite subject throughout school.
Who was your favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher was Mrs. Comer, because she helped me in academics, extracurriculars, and life.
What advice do you have for current and future students: Don’t take one moment for granted. Get involved, and find fun in each day.
What are your plans for the future: I plan to attend Purdue University to study Communications.
