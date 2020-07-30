Editor’s Note: Following this unique school year of 2020, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Student’s name: Emma Luttel
High school attended: North Decatur High School
Salutatorian
Student’s age: 18
Parents names: Jeff and Tricia Luttel
Students final GPA: 4.22
What was your reaction to learning you were your class valedictorian / salutatorian: When I first found out I was so excited. On top of that, I was even more excited to share this amazing accomplishment with one of my best friends. I just know we both worked so hard for this and it was very rewarding to earn this title.
To what do you credit for your academic success: I give my mother all the credit to my success. At a young age she taught me to work hard and not to settle. My mom taught me to always try my best and put effort into everything I do, especially schoolwork. My academic success came from hard work and effort.
Why do you think knowledge is important: Knowledge is power. I truly believe that one of the best things anyone can do is hold a strong, intelligent conversation.
What was your favorite subject throughout high school and why: It’s very hard to choose a favorite subject. I just love learning in general, but if I absolutely had to choose, it would be Spanish, history, or yearbook. Spanish is just such a fun language and culture to learn about. History is so fascinating to me. I love learning how and why we are where we are in today’s society. Yearbook allows me to be creative and involved in my school and classmates lives.
Who was your favorite teacher and why: North Decatur has blessed me with the best teachers in the world, which is why this is an impossible question. In chronological order, I’ll give you a brief explanation of all my favorite teachers. In 8th grade, Mr. Hime showed me what it was truly like to want and love to learn. My freshman year, I had Mr. Stokes as my engineering teacher. In his class I learned no answer is a wrong answer, unless it’s vocabulary. Sophomore year, I had Señora Robbins. This wonderful lady loves to teach and it shows. She introduced me to a whole new language and culture and made it so much fun. She is the reason I want to continue to explore this amazing culture. My Junior and Senior years, I was blessed to have Mrs. Litmer as my teacher. She is the coolest lady I have ever met. Her classes spark curiosity but also understanding. I personally believe I grew as a person in her classroom. Last but not least, Mrs. Kirchhoff. I had her as a teacher all four years of high school. She was the person I’d go to if I needed to vent, cry, or even just tell good news. She was that person for a lot of people, and I don’t think she will ever know how important she is. But to all my teachers, thank you. You all have influenced me and taught me for 12 years and there will never be a big enough thank you for you!
What advice do you have for current and future students: My advice to students now and in the future is to be involved. Get involved in sports, your community, your school, or your band. If I could change one thing, I would’ve done more. You meet so many people and see so many things; it really broadens your interests. I would also tell students to set goals and never settle. Only you know what you’re truly capable of, prove others wrong.
What are your plans for the future: I plan on attending Purdue University and studying Industrial Management. After that, it’s God’s plan.
