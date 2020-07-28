Editor’s Note: Following this unique school year of 2020, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Name: Jane Spreckelson
High school: North Decatur
Co-Salutatorian
Age: 18
Parents: Mike and Katie Spreckelson
GPA: 4.226
Reaction to learning I was co-salutatorian: I was very surprised and happened to be at the pool with Emma (the other salutatorian) when we were told that we were co-salutatorians together. We were both very happy and proud of our hard work.
Credit for academic success: I credit my academic success to my strong drive. I always, always do my best and push myself to achieve all that I can.
Why is knowledge important: Knowledge is important if we are to continue evolving and becoming the best version of ourselves. Knowledge is what helps us change the world.
Favorite subject: Spanish, as I loved learning a new language and about a different culture
Favorite teacher: Many teachers positively influenced my life and I cannot just choose one.
Advice to students: All you can do is your very best. Don’t take on too much and enjoy the ride. Limit the stress and focus on becoming the best version of yourself. Get through it and know your experiences are making you stronger.
Future plans: Attend Purdue University this fall and major in engineering
