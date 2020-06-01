RUSHVILLE - The RCHS graduating class of 2020 was celebrated on Saturday with a cruise on Main Street in Rushville.
After a suggestion on Facebook by friend Susan Snyder, Shawn Grocox (dad of senior Clayton Grocox) spear-headed an idea for a Senior Cruise to celebrate the Class of 2020.
"Susan and I were talking on Facebook and I said I would try to get the ball rolling," Grocox said. "I contacted Mayor Pavey, Principal Hadley, Superintendent Vance and Chief Tucker. Everyone loved the idea."
The cruise began with a line-up at the former Walmart parking lot. Members of law enforcement led the way as the seniors drove their cars (or other vehicles) south on Main Street to 2nd Street, around the block and back north on Main St.
The original graduation date for RCHS was May 31, the day after the cruise. Graduation will now be held in July.
"We knew not everyone would be able to make it, so I picked Saturday since it was the day before they were suppose to graduate," Grocox said. "The people were amazing, up and down Main Street. It was cool to see. I have had a lot of positive feedback."
Seniors decorated their cars with signs and balloons. Members of the community lined both sides of Main Street with well-wishes for the graduates.
