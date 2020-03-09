Severe Weather Preparedness Week on horizon

GREENSBURG — Spring is right around the corner, which also means the potential for severe weather is on the rise.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week is set for next week, so now is the perfect time to get ready.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Decatur County Emergency Management remind Hoosiers to be proactive.
Decatur County residents can receive updates and alerts from the emergency management agency, such as weather updates, road closures, and reports of accidents or other hazards by texting “decaturco” to 888777.
At home, those in the household should quickly, but calmly, move to the location they have designated their safe area during severe weather. The IDHS recommends a basement, but if that is not available, they should move to an interior room or the lowest level of the house without windows.
Another safety tip, according to the IDHS, is to practice moving under a sturdy table or desk, and/or covering up with pillows, blankets, coats or a mattress to protect the head and body from debris.
Households should also practice walking through evacuation routes from the home and neighborhood, and also conduct a family drill that includes children pretending to call 911 and calmly speaking with an emergency dispatcher.
It’s also important to understand the difference between a “watch” and “warning.” For example, according to the National Weather Service, a “tornado watch” is essentially telling folks to be prepared as tornadoes are possible in an area near you. A “tornado warning” advises people to take action as a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar.
Decatur County Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Speer reminds local residents to stay up to date on day-to-day weather.
For those with questions, the local agency can be reached at 812-663-2004.
At the state level, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to build a disaster preparedness kit, identify safe shelters, and practice emergency plans during Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The IDHS recommends Hoosiers keep the following items in their preparedness kit:
• Food and water for three days (include one gallon of water per person, per day)
• Battery operated all hazard radio (receives more than 60 types of emergency alerts)
• Flashlight
• Extra batteries for radio and flashlight, if needed
• First aid kit
• Extra clothing, sturdy shoes, rain gear, blankets and personal hygiene items
• List of emergency phone numbers
• Important documents (copies of photo ID, social security card, insurance and banking information)
• Cash (small bills. Power outages can limit ability to use ATMs and credit cards)
• Special items (baby formula, insulin, life sustaining medication, pet supplies)
More information can be found by visiting GetPrepared.in.gov.
