GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office recently received an allegation of misconduct by an employee of the Decatur County Detention Center.
After an investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Roberts was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued by the Decatur County Superior Court.
The Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office requested charges for a level 5 felony Sexual Misconduct and a level 6 felony for Official Misconduct.
Sheriff Dave Durant noted in a news release that all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
No additional information on this matter was available at deadline.
Information provided
