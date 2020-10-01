CEDARVILLE,OHIO - Cedarville University's theatre department presents "All My Sons," which opened Thursday in the DeVries Theatre in the Stevens Student Center.
Olivia Shake of Greensburg is among those performing.
The play runs through Oct. 11.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 937-766-7787.
Written by Arthur Miller, "All My Sons" is set in the time shortly after the end of World War II and chronicles the Keller family's life during this period.
Two of their sons volunteered for the U.S. armed services, but only one returned. Larry, the younger of the two, was missing in action and presumed dead, leaving behind his girlfriend, Ann.
At the start of the play, three years have passed since Larry's plane went down. His mother Kate clings tightly to the idea that her son will return one day, refusing to believe that he is, indeed, dead.
Now that her older son, Chris, has accepted the harsh reality and has invited Ann to their home to ask for her hand in marriage, Kate is even more determined for her family to agree with her that Larry is somehow still alive.
The plot thickens as the audience learns of a family scandal involving the sale of faulty aircraft parts that caused the death of 21 military pilots. Ann's father is in prison because of his role in covering up the crime, leading her brother to approach the Kellers with a new take on what really happened.
The theatre department has carefully followed the recommendations of University Medical Services in staging the drama.
"Seating capacity has been reduced to a third of the DeVries 400-seat maximum as an added safety measure so attendants can be socially distanced," Stacey Stratton, assistant professor of theatre and the play's director, said. Seating will be socially distanced as well.
For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
