RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey has announced the resignation of Brian Sheehan, Director of Special Projects and Community Development for the City of Rushville, effective February 26.
“I have been friends with Brian for over 20 years,” Mayor Pavey said. “We served on the city council together for several years and have worked side-by-side for the last seven years improving our community through a number of transformational projects. I accept Brian’s resignation with great regret, but I’m also excited for this new opportunity for him. With his experience, personality and passion, I’m confident he will do great.”
The mayor went on to say that Sheehan helped the Pavey Administration successfully win and implement Stellar, spearheaded several initiatives to build community pride, and orchestrated Rush County’s bicentennial celebration.
“I will miss Brian’s non-stop drive, positive attitude, and sense of humor in the office. He not only helped coin the term ‘Leading the Way in Rural Indiana,’ but he embodied the phrase in all that he did while working for the city,” Pavey said.
Sheehan will be joining HWC Engineering as a business development manager.
HWC, one of the largest engineering firms in the state, is a full-service planning and infrastructure design firm with offices in Terre Haute, New Albany, Lafayette and Muncie.
As special projects director, Sheehan worked closely with HWC throughout the Stellar process, two city comprehensive plans, an economic development strategic plan, the designing of the 16th Street housing development, and conceptual plans for a new Willkie Park downtown.
“Sheehan will bring extensive knowledge, passion and experience in municipal government that will help strengthen HWC’s position as a key partner in helping Hoosier communities grow and prosper,” HWC President Terry Baker said. “Brian is an accomplished leader whose intimate understanding of local government will enable HWC to best serve and meet the needs of Indiana’s communities in an even more comprehensive way. This opportunity allows him to continue his legacy of public service and share the lessons he has learned with government leaders around the state of Indiana.”
HWC consulting services include water, wastewater, stormwater, transportation, construction inspection, land development, surveying, landscape architecture, economic development, planning, or a combination of all these services.
HWC has been named to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Best Places to Work in Indiana for the past seven years.
“I am so excited for this new opportunity, but I have to admit my heart is extremely heavy at the same time,” Sheehan said. “It has been a true pleasure to serve Rushville for the past 22 years, especially the last seven years working alongside Mayor Pavey. Without his vision for our community, his vision to add the special projects position, and his vision to select me to fill that role, this opportunity would never have come before me. I want to thank Mayor Pavey for his mentorship and friendship throughout the years. Without a doubt, he is one of the best and hardest working mayors in the state.”
Sheehan also said that although he will be based out of Indianapolis, he will be working remotely from home and travelling to communities throughout the state to discuss projects with city and county leaders and how HWC can assist in those efforts.
“I do plan to stay active in the Rushville community,” he said. “You will continue to see me involved at Riverside Park, the Economic Development Corporation board and as a resource to Mayor Pavey. Odds are I will see some great things happening in other communities that will allow me to keep Mayor Pavey and his team on the cutting edge of small-town economic development efforts.”
Projects Sheehan said he was most proud to have been a part of include the redevelopment of historic downtown structures (Campaign Quarters, Campaign Flats, The Windsor, City Center and Fish Moon Brewing), the addition of the Farmers Market, The Overlook at Riverside, several downtown art projects, new housing developments including the Rushville Villas, The Lakes at Rushville and Grandview Village, and most recently the landing of Diamond Pet Foods, the largest investment in Rushville’s history.
The city’s intern program is also something he holds most dearly.
“Getting to work with some of the best and brightest students that Rushville has to offer each year was one of the highlights of my position and my career,” Sheehan said. “I will get to reconnect with one of those interns, Mason Gordon, who also works for HWC as an economic development project coordinator. Mason’s selection as one of Indiana’s Interns of the Year was a highlight of the program.”
Mayor Pavey stated that this announcement would allow him to take a deeper look at where the city of Rushville currently is, what the key goals are for the next four years, and to match those with a title and individual that is well-matched to ensure the continued success of the city.
Information provided
