GREENSBURG – Art on the Square gallery in Greensburg is hosting an “artist swap” for the month of October. The gallery is hosting a free-to-the-public wine and cheese opening for the Shelbyville Artists Guild Association show from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
From now until into November, the artists at the Decatur County Art Connection and Art on the Square gallery are swapping works with the Shelby Art Guild Association to foster friendships with other artists in Southeastern Indiana.
Included in the current show are artists like Sharon and Steve Fansler, Kenton Jones, Priscilla Wilson and Patricia Wade, members all of the 48 acting artists showing at the SAGA Gallery in downtown Shelbyville.
The SAGA gallery has “Try-It” Thursdays as an opportunity for anyone to come into the gallery and use the supplies there including oils, colored pencil, pastels, oil paints, etc.
The SAGA Guild hosts a monthly “Create a Canvas,” many functions for children, and a live model from 6 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Sharon Fansler has served as president since March and admits that many artists are still hesitant to return to the gallery, a lingering affect of the pandemic, but she is hopeful that will soon change.
“Everyone is so busy and out of the habit of visiting galleries, but I’m sure they’ll return eventually,” she said.
The Shelbville Artists Guild Association gallery is looking for volunteers. The organization is located at 5 Public Square in Shelbyville. They are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Visit them on Facebook, at www.shelbyartguild.com, or call them at 317-401-0616.
Visit Art on the Square gallery on the north side of the Greensburg Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
The Greensburg gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
