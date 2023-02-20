SHELBYVILLE - Registration is underway for the March 11 Crop & Craft Day, presented by Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Zeta Lambda chapter.

The event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Shelbyville’s St. Vincent DePaul Parish Hall, 4218 E. Michigan Road.

The event, which is held twice a year, generates funding to provide scholarships to a senior in each of the five county high schools through the Shelby County Scholarship Fund and donations to multiple non-profit organizations in the county.

March 6 is the deadline to register for $30 to attend the daylong event to scrapbook and work on your craft. The fee then increases to $35.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Vendors will be on-site and gift baskets will be raffled (Indiana Gaming Commission llicense #14595).

The registration form is available on Facebook; on the Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda chapter page.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you