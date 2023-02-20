SHELBYVILLE - Registration is underway for the March 11 Crop & Craft Day, presented by Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Zeta Lambda chapter.
The event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Shelbyville’s St. Vincent DePaul Parish Hall, 4218 E. Michigan Road.
The event, which is held twice a year, generates funding to provide scholarships to a senior in each of the five county high schools through the Shelby County Scholarship Fund and donations to multiple non-profit organizations in the county.
March 6 is the deadline to register for $30 to attend the daylong event to scrapbook and work on your craft. The fee then increases to $35.
A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Vendors will be on-site and gift baskets will be raffled (Indiana Gaming Commission llicense #14595).
The registration form is available on Facebook; on the Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda chapter page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.