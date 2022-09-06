GREENSBURG — Danny Bowers is a new artist volunteering and showing his photographic works at Art on the Square, 114 E. Washington Street.
Bowers was born and raised in Shelbyville, but early in their married life, he and his wife Peggy moved to St. Paul where they have lived since.
Working most of his life in retail management, Bowers started his career as a wedding photographer working for couples on a budget.
“It was a hobby that I thoroughly enjoyed, and so I bought a digital camera and the rest started from there,” he said.
Bowers’ photographs vary in their subject matter, but his favorite subjects are the flowers that bloom in his yard as well as sunsets captured as he travels daily across the scenic Decatur County countryside.
He uses a Canon digital camera and said he likes the many options Canon software offers him in processing his photographic visions. Plus, as he likes to say, “Photographers can be rough on their equipment and I like the durability and reliability you find in Canon.”
When one looks at the many pieces on display at Art on the Square, one can see Bowers has a keen eye for the hues and values of color, letting his colorful subjects predict the mood and tone of his photographs.
He likes to matte his own work, and his multiple-matted pieces pull their colors from feature colors in his florals.
Bowers’ work will remain on display until September 16.
Visit the gallery across from the courthouse on the north side of the Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
Gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
