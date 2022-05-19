SHELBYVILLE — Virtually the entire city of Shelbyville will soon have access to high-speed internet service thanks to a new partnership with a firm that will plan, build and operate the system.
In late April, Shelbyville officials signed a letter of intent with Meridiam to provide a minimum of 1 gigabit of broadband service. Construction is expected to begin this year.
Residents currently without high-speed access will be enabled to participate more fully in 21st century life and the digital economy. Areas to be annexed into Shelbyville are included.
“This project is the right thing to do for many reasons,” said Mayor Tom DeBaun. “It not only makes our city competitive economically, but also opens paths for everyone to participate in everything from remote work to digital healthcare. High-speed internet will be a game-changer.”
Meridiam will fund the project through subscription fees gathered by the providers. Shelbyville will not provide funding.
The system ultimately will be open-access, meaning other internet providers can use it after a period of exclusive access by the original provider.
