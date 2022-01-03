BATESVILLE – The sale of Batesville’s "shell building" has been delayed by three months.
The Batesville City Council approved a 10-year tax abatement plan for IKIO LED Lighting last month.
The building in Batesville’s industrial park is still in the process of being purchased by IKIO LED Lighting for $1.75 million, but they have extended their recent expected closure to March.
The sale’s closure was set for mid-November and was extended to December 22. With an additional 3 months, the presumed sale closure will take place on March 22.
Mayor Mile Bettice explained that they city does not have a contract with IKIO, but expects that they will return from the extension with all the financing in proper order to complete the sale.
“We still hope very much that IKIO comes back with their financing in order,” Treasurer Paul Gates said. “They have shown that they still want the building but we can’t sit back, hold back and say we won’t do any marketing and they understand that.”
In the meantime, the shell building is still available for any other interested buyer.
“Since we are not under contract, we are free and clear now to start negotiating with other potential buyers for that building, so we will restart the process of marketing the building,” Mayor Bettice said.
The Economic Development Commission previously recommended to the city council that they approve a 10-year sliding scale tax abatement plan, beginning at 100% and ending at 0%. The scale decreases 10% each of the 10 years. The abatement, sale price and quick permitting were all incentives for IKIO to choose to invest in Batesville and locate their business here.
The business has been in conversation with city officials about investing a total of $25 million into the property and business and consequently into the local community over a five year period. The company plans to hire 30 employees over their first two years.
The incentives outlined in the city’s offer letter were accepted by the purchaser.
According to the EDC Director Sarah Lamping, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has offered IKIO LED Lighting, LLC up to $300,000 in Economic Development for Growing Economy tax credits. Businesses are able to accept state and local incentives. In this case, IKIO will be benefiting from the city’s tax abatement and the state’s tax credits.
GM Development and Runnebohm Construction, in partnership with the City of Batesville, completed construction of the Batesville shell building in December 2015. The 51,360 square foot building has the ability to expand to 225,000 square feet.
The 11.34 acre site has utilities available and was built to be ready for any manufacturing company to quickly move in and begin production.
IKIO currently has six manufacturing facilities with over 30 years of experience and 1,300 certified products, according to their website.
IKIO is headquartered in Indianapolis.
