GREENSBURG – The Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter has made a request for funding for spaying and neutering shelter animals.
Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen spoke before the Greensburg City Council during their virtual meeting this week.
“We make up the extra costs for the animals when we get them fixed,” Hennen said. “We do take a hit on dogs, but our huge hit comes from cats.”
From 2018 to 2019, Hennen said "fixing" the animals saw a substantial increase in costs. She said their donation fund really took a hit as a result. The majority of covering those funds are from fundraising and people donating to the shelter.
“That account is almost completely depleted from the last year-and-a-half of adopting out so many animals, which is a good thing, but unfortunately with our adoption prices it just doesn’t cover,” Hennen said.
The animal shelter has requested $15,000 to help provide assistance with the fund. Hennen said the shelter will also continue to promote, fundraise and accept donations. She said they requested $7,500 in funding from the county and $7,500 from the city. All of the monies would go to spay and neuter animals in the shelter, which is required for adoption.
Council members brought up the idea of looking at other counties to see if their costs are lower to spay and neuter animals.
“Maybe we look around at the other counties and see what they’re paying and find out maybe who they’re using, and maybe we get a reduced cost,” council member Jamie Cain said.
Hennen said the issue with that is if the company does not transport the animals, the shelter would not have ability to transport that many animals. Hennen also said they would then have to heavily rely on the individual adopting the animal to have them spayed or neutered on their own.
Council member Vietta McKenzie said they may have to look at appropriating money at the beginning of the year to make sure those monies are used for reaching out to the community and letting them know about the shelter’s need for donations and about fundraisers.
“We can do more. I’m completely open to new ideas on how to promote the shelter more,” Hennen said. “This is new territory for us. In the previous years, we were really focused on animal care, not really getting out into the community, but in the last year-and-a-half we’ve really tried to push ourselves out into the community and get more attention to our shelter.”
The council voted to table the matter until next month.
