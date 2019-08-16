GREENSBURG – The Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Control & Shelter, 1635 W. Park Road, currently has several animals in need of a loving home.
If you're interested in today's featured pets or have questions about the adoption process call 812-663-9081 or email shelter22@frontier.com.
(Cat) Ruby is a 1 year old tabby. She loves long walks over your keyboard and napping.
(Dog) Zoe is a 2 year old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. This animal is a gentle giant, house trained, and ready for a new home!
