GREENSBURG – The Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Control & Shelter, 1635 W. Park Road, currently has several animals in need of a loving home.
If you're interested in today's featured pets or have questions about the adoption process call 812-663-9081 or email shelter22@frontier.com.
(Dog) Oscar is a 2 year old hound mix. He need lots of room to roam, lots of hands for pets, and treats on hand at all times!
(Cat) Penny has been at the shelter for longer than any other animal: 105 days! She's shy, but is going to be somebody's best friend someday! She is 3 years old.
