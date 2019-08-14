GREENSBURG – The Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Control & Shelter, 1635 W. Park Road, currently has several animals in need of a loving home.
If you're interested in today's featured pets or have questions about the adoption process call 812-663-9081 or email shelter22@frontier.com.
(DOG) Bella is an 8 year old Shepherd/Akita mix. If your looking for a dog to nap on your porch, she's your girl!
(CAT) Dinah is a 2 year old long-hair calico and can't wait to cuddle up on the couch next to someone!
