GREENSBURG — Saying, “It’s the time of the year ... when I ask for money for vehicles,” Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant on Tuesday morning asked the county commissioners for the funds to purchase three new vehicles at a cost of $90,000.
Saying he has decided to switch to trucks, Durant said they provide “a little bit more bang for our buck.”
The resale value is high on any truck, he said, adding that “even with a lot of miles on it, the trucks are still pretty pricey.”
Durant said in an effort to keep it local, he ordered all three vehicles through Acra Auto.
“We’ve had good luck through them, so we’re going through them,” he said.
He added that the trade-in price for the old vehicles was at least $20,000, and that savings would be returned to the Cumulative Capital Fund from which the expense for the new vehicles would be drawn.
“We need utility out here rather than speed, so I think they’ll be a good buy,” Durant said. “We’re going with RAM 1500s. They’re pursuit rated, even though they’re not super, super fast.”
Durant said he was not appearing before the Decatur County Council immediately following Tuesday’s meeting, but that he was on the agenda for their first meeting in February.
Commissioner Buening said he understands each DCSD vehicle is rotated out of service every three years, and that he would like to see a write-up explaining the rotation for each vehicle the department uses. Sheriff Durant agreed to provide the requested information.
Durant said that in the future he plans to implement a two year rotation on departmental vehicles, thus saving mileage on each and helping boost their resale value.
“One of the reasons these are so expensive is because of the lighting package each vehicle needs,” Durant said. “Tahoe lights don’t fit on RAMs or Chargers, so I’d like to get us down to at least just two brands as well because there are lots of lights that sit back there we can’t use.”
Durant said he is exploring trading the old lights with visiting vendors or selling them to towns that can use them.
“That way, if we do get new vehicles every two or three years, we can just put the old lights on the new vehicles for the cost of the labor,” he said. “I think that’s about $1,200 for each vehicle. That’s what we’re hoping, so we save money down the road.”
Durant said the new vehicles were already ordered, noting that waiting longer to order them would increase the wait time by three to four months.
“But just because we ordered them doesn’t mean we have to purchase them. They can put them on the lot and sell them just as well,” he said.
Because Commissioner Nobbe was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, Durant’s request for funding was tabled until the commissioners’ Feb. 3 meeting.
