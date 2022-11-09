GREENSBURG - One of the most contentious political races featured on local ballots Tuesday was for Decatur County sheriff, which featured incumbent (I) Dave Durant and (R) Bill Meyerrose.
Meyerrose won by nearly two thirds of the vote, receiving a total of 5,081 votes (64.5%) compared to Durant's 2,800 votes (35.5%).
Meyerrose said he plans to stick to his campaign agenda, curbing employee turnover and continuing with the faith-based recovery programs set up by Durant at the county jail.
"I want to continue offering those programs and add to theme with evidence-based options as well," he said.
He also intends to pursue the funding needed to provide deputies with body-cams.
"We need to capture the entire event, from when it happened, so that we have evidence of it to use in court," he said.
"The people have decided that they want a new sheriff, and that's a process that should be cherished and protected, and that's what happened. I feel blessed and honored to have been the sheriff here for the last four years," Durant said after the election outcome had been determined. "This has been unquestionably the hardest years in law enforcement considering moving into a new jail and then the pandemic, but it's been an incredible experience."
