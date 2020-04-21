Sheriff discusses new detention center

GREENSBURG — Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant recently provided an update on the new Decatur County Detention Center.
Inmates and jail staff were recently moved into the new facility.
The new detention center will help alleviate a jail overcrowding issue Decatur County has faced for quite some time.
Original plans called for 246 inmates to be held at the new facility, which sits on S. Ireland Street near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant has said previously extra beds could be added.
At present, the department is averaging 110 inmates being housed in the new detention center.
“We are sure that when COVID lifts our population will increase dramatically,” Durant said.
The old detention center, excluding the beds provided by the temporary “pods” facility, was originally built to serve 66 inmates. Accommodations were later made to increase that number to 85.
Not only does the news jail address the overcrowding issue at the old facility, there could be new programs for inmates to help prepare them for life outside of jail.
“Our transition to the new facility has turned out well,” Durant recently said. “Keep in mind, this may be the biggest move in the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in 30 years.
Durant, who retired from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Kerry Forestal graciously agreed to help with moving inmates by providing a jail bus and 20 Marion County Sheriff’s deputies for security.
“We staffed the inside of both facilities and Marion County handled the transportation and security outside,” Durant said. “It went flawlessly. This allowed my road patrol deputies to serve the citizens of Decatur County without interruption. A big thanks to Sheriff Kerry Forestal and his staff. By the way, they volunteered. It cost Decatur County nothing.”
While they are dealing with a few construction issues at the new jail, Durant said that is to be expected.
“The only way you know if everything was installed correctly is to live in it,” Durant said. “These are currently daily issues, but we are seeing them lesson over time.”
Durant also said the new facility has made life easier for all involved.
“The move has in many ways made life easier for several reasons,” Durant said. “With our current number of inmates, we are able to separate effectively, not only for classification but for the safety on inmates during this COVID situation. The new cells in our detention center allow for this. Each new arrestee that is brought in is isolated from all other inmates for up to 14 days if necessary to make sure they show no signs of COVID. Depending on their charges, many of them are released under the state’s new bond matrix system. The staff is still learning all of the ins and outs of our sophisticated facility. The new detention center is a very modern facility that has allowed us to jump light years ahead from an efficiency standpoint. Overall, I believe that not only morale of staff but morale of inmates has improved. Unfortunately, because of COVID the administration and Road Patrol Divisions haven’t been able to fully utilize our new facility. We are, however, looking very forward to the time when we can once COVID lifts.”
When it comes to the biggest differences between the old detention center and the new one, the sheriff said it all comes down to efficiency.
“The biggest difference of the new facility is the working atmosphere,” Durant said. “Everything is so modern, clean and new. This creates a great and extremely efficient working environment for detention deputies. The old detention center had so many maintenance issues and was simply falling apart. I have a tremendous staff, but it was difficult for our employees to look forward to the old working environment. It’s like a breath of fresh air.”
As for the jail pods next to the old detention center that were used to ease overcrowding, Durant said current discussions are focusing on selling them.
“There is currently a discussion for selling the pods to an out of state agency,” Durant said. “I have been working with the Decatur County Commissioners on a plan to preserve programming space in the new detention center. I am convinced that each of our commissioners is committed to making sure that we have adequate space for inmate programs. The details of how that will be accomplished are an ongoing discussion. I am very pleased at the willingness of our commissioners to work with me for the betterment of all Decatur County citizens.”
