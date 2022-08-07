GREENSBURG – According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, there have been two reported cases of cars being sold via Facebook marketplace and the transactions are under investigation.
A news release issued by Sheriff Dave Durant indicates that men are coming from Ohio and purchasing the vehicle using fraudulent money orders from United Dairy Farmers.
Victims of this scam are not getting the names of the suspects or confirming their identities during transactions,” the sheriff states. “Fake accounts are common, and when tracked we are not always able to confirm the identity of the persons running the page.”
Victims of this scam have allowed suspects to come to their homes, not knowing who they are, and this could be dangerous.
“We ask citizens to use caution when buying or selling on Marketplace or any other on-line selling app,” Durant said.
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam is asked to contact the Decatur County Communications Center to report at 812-222-4911 and make a report.
