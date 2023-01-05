GREENSBURG – Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose has named Mike Eggleston the new jail commander and Eric Blodgett as the new chief deputy.
Eggleston worked as a contractor for the state for four years after serving as a chief deputy in Johnson County, Kentucky, and with the ATF for nearly 20 years.
Eggleston said he looks forward to making the Decatur County Detention Center one of the best in the state.
“We’re going to bring back a lot of professionalism, and my intention is to become a ‘go-by’ for other jails in the state,” he said.
Sheriff Meyerrose said, “I’ve known Mike for several years, but when we put the word out that we were looking for another jail commander he threw his hat in the ring. He really impressed us because of his leadership skills. I’m excited about him joining us.”
Blodgett has worked in Decatur County law enforcement for many years, and was Sheriff Greg Allen’s chief deputy.
“I’m happy to be back,” Blodgett said. “We want to continue on with the great things that are happening at the jail. We don’t want to make a lot of changes, but we do have a few improvements to the good things that are happening.”
Sheriff Meyerrose restated his goals at Decatur County Detention Center.
“I give Sheriff Durant credit as for the jail itself,” he said. “The programs he brought in were excellent, and we’re going to continue and build on those programs. That’s key. We want to bring in more rehabilitation programs and give the inmates a helping hand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.