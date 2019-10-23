Decatur County Detention Center Officer Nick Beagle demonstrates how an inmate stands in the booth as the Tek 84 Body scan begins. In a less then four second scan and with minimal exposure to harmful x-rays, a complete image of the body in question is produced, with all foreign matter shown in stark contrast. The device can also scan inert matter like mattresses, handbags or bags of clothing and is mobile. Currently set-up at the existing detention center, it will be moved to the sally-port in the new Decatur County Detention Center when it opens.