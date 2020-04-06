GREENSBURG — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant provided an update on how the local detention center is preparing for any scenario.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of press time Monday, Decatur County has 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new detention center is running an average of housing approximately 120 inmates, according to Durant.
Durant said as of now there are no apparent cases of the virus in the detention center. However, he did acknowledge they are cognizant of the risk of COVID-19.
“We currently have no signs of COVID-19 in the Decatur County Detention Center,” Durant said. “Every time someone is arrested or transported to the Decatur County Detention Center, it runs the risk of introducing COVID-19 into the facility. This not only places our inmates at risk but also our Detention Deputies are at risk of dying from COVID-19.”
Durant said all inmates that were transferred from the old facility were health-checked prior to transport, and are currently isolated in the smallest numbers per cell possible. Furthermore, any new arrestees are also health-checked by a temperature check and the inmate is isolated for up to 14 days.
The sheriff also provided information on their procedure if an inmate does show symptoms of the virus.
“This is currently possible because of our low inmate population,” Durant said. “We are also taking extra precautions by sanitizing more often inside the new facility. All Decatur County road patrol and detention deputies are mandated to check their temperature before reporting to work each day they are scheduled. In the very likely event that an inmate shows signs of the COVID-19 virus, the inmate would be immediately isolated in one of our two ‘negative pressure’ cells. Proper medical and infectious disease personnel would then be called in to assist.”
While the sheriff is not able to release inmates to lower the jail population, he said he is working with the proper elected officials to discuss expediting certain cases.
“As sheriff, I have no authority to release an inmate,” Durant said. “That authority must come from our elected judges. I am working with, daily, Judge Matthew Bailey, Judge Timothy Day and Prosecutor Nathan Harter to expedite certain cases which should help reduce our current inmate population. By attempting to keep the inmate population low, we should be able to more effectively isolate inmates while in the facility.”
Just last week, travel restrictions were set for Decatur County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, even food establishments were ordered to close.
Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges told the Daily News late last week if residents are blatantly disobeying the travel ban and stay at home order, more than likely they will be pulled over and cited for a Class B Misdemeanor. That may include a fine of up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail.
Durant echoed how crucial it is to abide by the restrictions.
“Decatur County is currently one of the highest per capita infection and death rates of COVID-19 in the State of Indiana,” Durant said. “This is the reason that our county officials have the highest travel restrictions in place. The numbers do not lie and more people will die in Decatur County from COVID-19. I am asking, as your sheriff, to abide by these restrictions to reduce these future numbers. Human lives, including those we love, are at risk of death. I am also asking all Christians to pray for this horrible curse to be lifted. I know my family and I are daily.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.