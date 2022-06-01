GREENSBURG - Former Decatur County Sheriff Salvatore "Tudi" Navarra was recently honored with a monument to his service and sacrifice as a monument was unveiled at the Decatur County Detention Center.
Mayor Josh Marsh, a number of Decatur Sheriff's Department deputies, Sheriff Dave Durant and members of Navarra's family gathered to recognize his service and untimely death while on duty in 1961, when he was killed in a high-speed patrol car accident while pursuing an 18-year-old suspect wanted for stealing gasoline.
Nearing a curve two miles east of Clarksburg, Navarra's car left the road and flipped, throwing him out of the vehicle and then crushing him as it came to rest.
Navarra had served as the Decatur County Sheriff for two and a half years prior to his death, and his service and sacrifice went largely unrecognized publicly until now.
Durant opened the service by welcoming guests.
"This has been a long time coming, but it's a good day for the family," Durant said. "Sheriff Navarra is the only law enforcement officer [from Decatur County] killed in the line of duty."
After an opening prayer by Dr. Michael Layne, Sheriff Navarra's granddaughter Diana Robins spoke to the assemblage on behalf of the family.
"We want to thank Sheriff Durant and the community for this honor," she said. "It's long overdue, but I and a few cousins have worked hard to get to this day."
"Today is not only the anniversary of his death," she continued, "but it's also Memorial Day, which gives us double reason to look at what is lost and what has been given up to allow us the freedom and the safety we have."
Robbins never met Sheriff Navarra, but said that when she moved to Greensburg at a young age everyone she met had a story to tell her about her grandfather.
Robbins thanked the assemblage for the memorial, and said it was good that no other families would have to wait 61 years for recognition of a loved one's service.
"It lets us know that even though we've suffered a great loss it's nice to know that we were appreciated for our loss," she said.
Durant began his final remarks, recapping the tragic event for the assemblage and finishing with, "Even though I did not have the pleasure to meet Sheriff Navarra, I know he felt the same honor and humility to be able to serve his fellow man and his community."
After a final salute from the DCSO Honor Guard, and "Taps" played by trumpeter Chase Tekulve, the service ended.
