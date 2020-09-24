Sherman Community Night to benefit ALS Association

BATESVILLE — The Sherman will host a Community Night from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 and will donate a portion of proceeds raised from food and beverage sales to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter.
According to the ALS Association, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease
“My son was diagnosed almost four years ago with ALS and I’ve been involved in the last three years with different fundraisers trying to make people aware,” event co-host Carol Siebert said. “We are trying to support the (ALS) association and the people who are affected in the state of Indiana. Those who want to get involved and share their experience, we welcome them.”
The Sherman, located at 35 S. Main Street in Batesville, will donate 25 percent of all food and beverage sales from its Bier Hall and 10 percent of all food and beverages sales from the 1852 Restaurant, Black Forest Bar and curbside pickup orders from 5 to 10 p.m. on October 1 to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter.
Sandy Pickett will provide musical entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Biergarten.
Executive Director of the ALS Association Indiana Chapter Tina Kaetzel will be present for questions. She will also provide updates on the association’s fundraisers, legislation and benefits to Indiana families who’ve been impacted by ALS.
Tables will also be designated to share pictures and stories in honor and in memory of loved ones who’ve been impacted by ALS.
“We welcome anyone that would like to participate, not only just coming to eat, but if they or a family member or a friend have been touched by the disease,” Siebert said. “We will have a couple of tables, one in honor of and one in memory of, so if anyone would like to bring pictures of their loved ones to display on the tables we’d love to have that.”
Donations will be accepted at the dinner. Those unable to attend, who would still like to contribute to the fundraiser, may mail in donations.
Checks should be made payable to the ALS Indiana Chapter and mailed to: ALS Association-Indiana Chapter, attention Carol Siebert, 7202 East 87th Street, Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
For more information about the event contact Siebert at 812-528-4131.
More about ALS
ALS causes the brain to lose connection with the body’s muscles and therefore, those with the disease lose their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe, according to the ALS Association.
“This is a disease where it is a mind inside a body that cannot move and it’s horrible,” Siebert said.
In total, 90 percent of ALS cases occur without family history, while 10 percent of cases are linked to an inherited mutated gene.
In the United States 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS annually. Every 90 minutes a person is diagnosed with ALS in the country and another person dies as a result of the disease.
ALS typically affects people between the ages of 40 and 70, but it can impact anyone at any time. The average life expectancy of a person with ALS is two to five years from the time of diagnosis.
The estimated out-of-pocket cost of caring for an individual with ALS is $250,000.
There is no cure or treatment that stops ALS, but scientists have learned much about the disease and continue to work toward a cure.
The ALS Association estimates it will cost $2 billion to develop a drug to slow or stop the progression of ALS.
