GREENSBURG – Recently, a documentary film with an interesting local connection premiered nationally on PBS. Keen-eyed readers watching the film Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts might have recognized Greg Shine, the son of Bill and Sally Robbins and a 1986 graduate of Greensburg High School.
Greg, who I’ve written about before, has been researching, writing, and lecturing on the topic of the Buffalo Soldiers – Black soldiers who served in the U.S Army in the late 1800s – for more than 30 years.
Nearly five years ago, filmmaker Dru Holley reached out to Greg with interest in making a documentary about the Buffalo Soldiers. Dru started putting a team together that included David-Paul Hedberg, a former history student of Greg’s at Portland State University.
Over the next several years, Greg shared much of the research he had gathered over the previous decades, including many obscure army documents he’d located while on research trips to the National Archives in Washington D.C. The items included things like long-forgotten reports and individual enlistment and medical records that provided important insight into the lives of the men.
Greg also helped review the script and did other tasks like identifying the historically correct uniform components for the actor portraying Sgt. Moses Williams.
When the time came for filming, Dru enlisted Greg as one of the on-screen historians to help contextualize and illustrate the stories. Greg did all of this work on a volunteer basis, outside of his regular job.
“It was a labor of love,” he said. “It’s such a niche topic, so I was happy to help someone as talented as Dru bring the story to a larger audience.”
Greg’s favorite parts of the film are the animated segments.
“I love Dru’s vision for using animation to bring some of the old images and documents to life, quite literally,” he said.
“As for my regular work, I have the best job in the world,” Greg continued. “I’m the national Interpretation program lead for the Bureau of Land Management. In this role I provide leadership and support to staff and more than 60 visitor and interpretation centers nationwide, from Florida to Alaska. I help park rangers and staff at national monuments, outstanding natural areas, national scenic areas and other special places develop programs, exhibits, and publications that help connect visitors to the stories and resources on our public lands.”
The term “interpretation” can be confusing, Greg admits; it doesn’t mean language translation in this context. Interpretation is defined as a purposeful approach to communication that facilitates meaningful, relevant, and inclusive experiences that deepen understanding, broaden perspectives, and inspire engagement with the world around us. Interpreters include park rangers, park guides, and others who connect visitors to important natural, cultural, and historical resources.
As part of this job, Greg also administers the BLM’s national Artist in Residence program. The bureau hosts more than a dozen residencies nationwide, including popular opportunities in Alaska.
“Last year, I got to work with artist-in-residence Delbert Anderson, a talented Diné trumpeter and composer, and his jazz ensemble D’DAT, as they brought their Painted Mountains Tour to four BLM sites including Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in Colorado, Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, the Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River in Oregon, and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in New Mexico,” Greg said.
This year, the tour has expanded to 13 sites nationwide, and Greg and Delbert and dozens of others are planning for the tour this August and September.
Greg lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife Sarah, a doctor of physical therapy (DPT), and their teenaged sons Nate and Noah.
